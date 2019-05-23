Giro: Benedetti wins 12th stage, Polanc takes pink jersey

New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Pinerolo
23 Maggio 2019
Pinerolo, May 23 - Cesare Benedetti won a sprint finish to take the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday while Slovenian Jan Polanc took over the pink leader's jersey. Polanc took the lead off his UAE Emirates team mate Valerio Conti at the end of the 158km stage between Cuneo and Pinerolo.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su