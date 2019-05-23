Soccer: Man City official dismisses Guardiola-Juve report

Rome, May 23 - Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi on Thursday dismissed media reports that the English champions' coach Pep Guardiola is set to take over Juventus. "I was surprised to read today this nonsense that our coach Guardiola is going to Juve," Galassi, an Italian lawyer, told Sky. "It is totally groundless. Guardiola has reiterated that he wants to stay. "He has two years left on his contract with us and a structured club like Juve would first have notified City (before making an approach)".