Immigration should be EU's top priority - Moavero (2)

Rome, May 23 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told a ANSA Forum on Thursday that this week's European elections could create a sort of constituent assembly for a new EU in which immigration should be the top priority. "I think it is absolutely necessary to take part in this vote because a new constituent period for the Europe of the future could depend on it," he said. "In my opinion, Europe must address five priorities after the election. "Inevitably the first must regard immigration, because the flows of migrants are historic and I say that as an Italian, a European and a citizen of the world. "This must be addressed with solidarity and shared responsibility by the EU, for the EU, with the EU. "This means investing more in the countries of origin. "But naturally it is necessary to allocate funds, which at the moment are totally insufficient".