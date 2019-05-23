Food: Ferrarini hits 100% production capacity

Rome, May 23 - Ferrarini is already at 100% production capacity at its factories in Reggio Emilia and Langhirano, just two months after the company entered into a continuity plan with creditors, and it is also at full employment without the use of any support measures. "The company's continuity plan, required by the industrial plan and the agreement presented and declared admissible by the court of Reggio Emilia, is moving forward according to expectations," said Ferrarini President Lisa Ferrarini. "The results achieved on the market are giving us profitability in line with the industrial plan and the launch of new premium products such as Cotto Storico, which is attaining great success in the market," she said. Ferrarini will be a partner at the Republic Day event organised by the Consulate General of Hong Kong on June 3. The company has had a presence in Asia for over 20 years with products emblematic of the Made in Italy brand. Growth is therefore continuing abroad for Ferrarini, now present in 34 countries and among the market leaders in high-quality Made in Italy food products in Japan, the US, Switzerland, Spain, and Hong Kong, as well as important Southeast Asia countries such as Singapore and Thailand. "We want to spread Italian food culture and train retailers through continued tastings with our dedicated personnel in the countries where we have a presence," Lisa Ferrarini said. "Thanks to them, our consumers can come to know the values and the history of our traditional Italian products and learn to appreciate them and consume them. In Hong Kong and in Asia we position ourselves as high-quality products, 100% Made in Italy, guaranteed by the trustworthiness of a brand with over 60 years of history," she said.