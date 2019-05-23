Berlusconi doubts Salvini pledge to stick by govt

Turin, May 23 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday cast doubts about Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's pledge to stick by the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition government. Berlusconi has called on League leader Salvini to ditch the ruling coalition and return to his traditional alliance with FI and other centre-right parties. But Salvini, who is also interior minister, has ruled this out. "Salvini keeps saying that he is a man of his word, that he keeps his word, that they will keep going with this contract (of government)," Berlusconi said at a rally in Turin ahead of Sunday's European elections. "I think this is just tactics and electoral chatter".