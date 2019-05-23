Household spending down 2,530 euros on 2011 - report

New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 23 - Italian households' average consumer spending was 28,251 euros last year, 2,530 euros less than in 2011, according to a report released on Thursday by business association Confesercenti. It said that families were even spending less on food, with expenditure down 322 euros with respect to eight years ago.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su