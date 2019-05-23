Another bus bursts into flames in Rome

New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy
Rome
23 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 23 - A public transport bus burst into flames in Rome's central via Sistina street early on Thursday. The driver of the electric bus got all the passengers off and no one was hurt, sources said. It is the latest in a string of such episodes in the capital, including a spectacular fire that took grip of a bus in the Rome's Via del Tritone street a year ago.
