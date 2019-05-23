Real estate market up 6.5% in 2018 says report

New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 23 - Italy's property market registered growth for the fifth consecutive year in 2018, according to a report by the Italian tax agency and banking association ABI. It said there were around 580,000 property sales with a combined value of 94 billion euros last year, an increase on 6.5% on 2017 and the highest level since 2010.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su