Sandrini back in Brescia after Syria hostage ordeal

Brescia, May 23 - Alessandro Sandrini, a 34-year-old who was taken hostage near the Turkey-Syria border in October 2016, returned to his home in Brescia on Thursday after being released by an al-Qaeda linked anti-government group near Idlib. "I thank the Italian authorities and I thank Italy to having brought me back home after a nightmare lasting two years and eight months," Sandrini said. Sandrini has been put under house arrest in relation to alleged robberies he was did before the abduction.