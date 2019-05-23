Italy remembers Falcone on anniversary of bombing

Palermo, May 23 - Italy on Thursday paid tribute to Giovanni Falcone on the 27th anniversary of the Capaci bomb attack in which the anti-mafia prosecutor was assassinated along three bodyguards and his wife. Falcone's friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino was killed two months later by another huge Cosa Nostra bomb. In a message, President Sergio Mattarella said Falcone's sacrifice "became the engine of the resurgence of our civilization, which gave strength to the effort to combat (the Mafia) and make citizens' duty to do their part to drain the swamps in which the Mafia live even more pressing". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini took part in a ceremony at the bunker court in Palermo's Ucciardone prison, where the big maxi-trial against Cosa Nostra members took place in the 1980s and 1990s. Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando did not attend that event.