Rome
New Brexit referendum would be a mistake - UK envoy

Rome
Still time to avoid no-deal Brexit says British ambassador

Pinerolo
Giro: Benedetti wins 12th stage, Polanc takes pink jersey

Rome
Soccer: Man City official dismisses Guardiola-Juve report

Rome
Immigration should be EU's top priority - Moavero (2)

Scooters
Market faces challenge of new forms of transport

Rome
Food: Ferrarini hits 100% production capacity

Turin
Berlusconi doubts Salvini pledge to stick by govt

Rome
Household spending down 2,530 euros on 2011 - report

Rome
Real estate market up 6.5% in 2018 says report

Rome
Another bus bursts into flames in Rome

Bellinazzo.: "Il Bari in serie A un affareVarrebbe tra i 70 e gli 80 milioni di euro"

BrindisiLa segnalazione
Brindisi: cous-cous a mensa, i genitori protestano

BariNel barese
Santeramo in Colle: rapina 14 negozi, arrestato 50enne, incastrato da telecamere

LecceMelendugno
Tap, su tracciato nuovo progetto spuntano coralli: verifiche

FoggiaInnovazione
Foggia, la polizia locale diventa hi-tech: multe con il tablet

MateraSanità
Ospedale Tinchi, il nuovo assessore si vergogna: non è dignitoso

PotenzaStatale 653
Sinnica, riaperto dopo 3 mesi il tratto di Senise chiuso per frana

BatLa sentenza
Appalto truccato Comune Trani: cinque assolti

Tarantonel tarantino
Massafra, spacciano davanti a scuola: arrestati due 19enni

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

Mola, baby genio a 8 anni vince i nazionali dei Giochi Matematici

Tumori fegato: ospedale Castellana avvia partnership in Usa

Turismo, «Maria delle sgagliozze» spot della città per il Guardian

Bari, «Maria delle sgagliozze»
Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Rome

EU must ditch 'bureaucratic machine' says Tajani

FI member tells ANSA Forum is willing to be EP President again

EU must ditch 'bureaucratic machine' says Tajani

Rome, May 23 - European Parliament President and Forza Italia member Antonio Tajani defended the EU's record on Thursday while recognising that the bloc needs to change and be less bureaucratic. "New thrust needs to be given to a project that has given us 70 years of peace and economic prosperity," Tajani told an ANSA Forum ahead of this week's European elections. "It has aged a little and needs new thrust. "It is necessary to go back to politics. Those who are elected should get out of their role in the bureaucratic machine, which at times has tried to replace the political arena and has become self-referential". Tajani told the Forum that he was ready to stand to keep his role at the helm of the European Parliament, if the European People's Party is central after the elections and nationalist forces are "isolated".

