Bullied 15-year-old risks losing eye

Pavia, May 23 - A 15-year-old boy risks losing the sight in one of his eyes after being attacked by a bully at a school in the northern city of Pavia, his parents said on Thursday. One of the victim's fellow pupils at the Itis Cardano school is said to have smashed the boy's head onto his desk. The boy has been discharged from Pavia's San Matteo hospital but it will be days before it is possible to know whether he will regain sight in the injured eye, sources said.