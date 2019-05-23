Salvini wants flat tax if League comes first in vote

Rome, May 23 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he will demand the government presses on with a pledge to bring in a two-tier 'flat tax' on income if, as expected, his League party is the Italian group to do best in Sunday's European elections. "I'm asking for people to vote for us to change Europe," Salvini told Radio Anch'io. "I'm not asking for even half a position more (for League members). "If the League is the top party in Italy and in Europe too the flat tax will certainly be a priority". Meanwhile, fellow Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio blasted Salvini's proposal to scrap the crime of abuse of office, a felony that politicians are frequently accused of. "If a mayor works honestly, he or she has nothing to fear," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister. "You don't solve things by removing a crime. "It should be clear that, as far as we are concerned, the government should continue, but on one condition - more work and less nonsense!".