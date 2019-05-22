Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park
22 Maggio 2019
Florence, May 22 - A 38-year-old Campanian man has been cited for writing love messages on the walls below the Vasari Corridor in Florence on the night of Easter Sunday and Monday. Police traced the woman the messages were directed at and then the culprit, who has been accused of damaging and defacing public property.
