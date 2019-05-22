Mercoledì 22 Maggio 2019 | 22:51

Rome

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Lazio regional government project

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Rome, May 22 - Lazio regional governor Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Park of Legality' in the Romanina area, an outlying area of the Italian capital. An illegally built villa of the Casamonica crime clan had previously been in the green area, prior to being confiscated and demolished by the authorities. The inauguration occurred on the anniversary of the Capaci and Via D'Amelio massacres. With Zingaretti was the head of the regional observatory for security and legality, Giampiero Cioffredi, the prefect of the national agency for the administration and destination of assets confiscated from organized crime, Saverio Ordine, prosecutor general at the Rome Court of Appeals Giovanni Salvi and Don Luigi Ciotti, head of the Libera association.

