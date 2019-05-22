Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

Rome, May 22 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that "the ideas of Falcone and Borsellino continue to move forward". Anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino were killed in 1992 in attacks that also killed their bodyguards and Falcone's wife. In speaking at an event in Civitavecchia for the departure of the 'ship of legality', he said that "today we are paying homage to their memory, knowing that the efforts of Falcone and Borsellino have not disappeared. They have not been interrupted. They have been taken up by others." The ship of legality reaches Palermo each year on May 23, the anniversary of Falcone's assassination.