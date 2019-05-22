Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park
Rome
22 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 22 - Elderly priests, nuns, and even an archbishop were scammed for money by a gang posing as local agency heads across Italy and saying the religious had been given more money than they were entitled to. The unnamed archbishop, 76, runs a convent at Oristano in Sardinia. The other victims were aged between 64 and 84, police said. The scam was run in Turin, Palermo, Bergamo, Rome and Foggia.
