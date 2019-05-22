'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

Rome, May 22 - 'Chameleon' cancer stem cells, the 'foundation' on which tumors grow, have been found to move from a main site to other organs through blood while changing their appearances to result in metastasis. The first research study that isolated them in blood circulation was coordinated by biologist Elena Binda, director of the Cancer Stem Cells Unit of the IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza of San Giovanni Rotondo and scientific director of Istituto Angelo Vescovi. It was published in the Ebiomedicine journal of the Lancet group.