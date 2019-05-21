I don't feel under challenge, no row with Salvini - Conte

Rome, May 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that he does not feel under challenge after Cabinet Secretary and League member Giancarlo Giorgetti suggested that he is not impartial and, of the two coalition partners, he favours the 5-Star Movement (M5S). He also denied reports that he had clashed with Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini at a cabinet meeting late on Monday. "I don't feel under challenge at all," Conte said. "There is no crisis. There was no row. "Yesterday we addressed the issues on the agenda. "There was no brawl, despite what I have read, none of that".