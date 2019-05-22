Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

Milan, May 22 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday acquitted Giuseppe Orsi, the former president of defence and aerospace giant Finmeccanica, which has been renamed Leonardo, of charges related to alleged bribes paid in exchange for a 556-million-euro contract to sell 12 helicopters to the Indian government. Bruno Spagnolini, the former CEO of helicopters subsidiary AgustaWestland, was also cleared as Italy's top court of appeal upheld a January 2018 Milan appeals court verdict. In December 2016 the Cassation ordered a repeat of the initial appeals trial. The two had been sentenced to four years six months and four years respectively, for international corruption and fake invoicing in the case.