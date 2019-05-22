Cut out govt-crisis threats Di Maio tells League

Rome, May 22 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio told his coalition partners in the League to stop threatening to cause the government to collapse. He was commenting after Cabinet Secretary and League bigwig Giancarlo Giorgetti said the executive could not continue as it is after weeks of rows between the coalition partners. "Every day for a month there has been someone threatening a government crisis, and not from the M5S," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, said in a statement. "Today it was Giorgetti's turn. Stop threatening government and stop tallying up (government) posts. Think about the country".