Rome
Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Brescia
Teacher kills self at school

Florence
Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

Rome
Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

Rome
Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

Rome
'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

Rome
Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Milan
Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Rome
Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercatoDe Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

Barisud-est barese
Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

MateraL'idea
Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

LecceÈ in prognosi riservata
Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

Foggianel foggiano
mattinata

Mafia, amministrazione giudiziaria per ditta allevamento a Mattinata

 
BrindisiDopo la denuncia
Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

 
PotenzaL'operazione
GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

 

Nordbarese: due scosse di terremoto, sisma avvertito anche a Bari

Terremoto in Puglia, trema la Bat. Paura e scuole chiuse FOTO
Trani, crolla timpano chiesa FOTO

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

«Fascista!»: a Lecce cori e proteste contro il comizio di Salvini

Rome

Cut out govt-crisis threats Di Maio tells League

Coalition partners should think of the country says M5S leader

Rome, May 22 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio told his coalition partners in the League to stop threatening to cause the government to collapse. He was commenting after Cabinet Secretary and League bigwig Giancarlo Giorgetti said the executive could not continue as it is after weeks of rows between the coalition partners. "Every day for a month there has been someone threatening a government crisis, and not from the M5S," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, said in a statement. "Today it was Giorgetti's turn. Stop threatening government and stop tallying up (government) posts. Think about the country".

