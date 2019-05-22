Growth stronger than expected - Tria

(ANSa) - Paris, May 22 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told an OECD event in Paris on Wednesday that Italy's growth was "less strong than was hoped for but stronger than expected". He was commenting after the OECD said Italy's growth will be flat this year while national statistics agency ISTAT forecasts GDP rising 0.3%. The government has said it expects growth of 0.2% but it is working to drive that figure up. "From what they say, it seems to me that growth will be a little higher than the forecast in our economy and finance (blueprint) document (DEF)".