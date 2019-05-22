Two term limit untouchable Casaleggio tells Le Monde

Paris, may 22 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) two-term limit is "untouchable", M5S tech guru Davide Casaleggio told Le Monde Wednesday. "The limit of a maximum of two mandates remains untouchable," he told the French daily. "We have always said that politics is not a job," Casaleggio said. The two-page article recalled Davide's late father Gianroberto's meeting with comic Beppe Grillo and their co-founding of the M5S 10 years ago. The title was "the invention of populism 2.0". There has been talk within M5S circles of abolishing the two-term limit.