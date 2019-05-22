2 arrested over spy virus

Naples, May 22 - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the spy virus Exodus, Italian police said. The men are the director and a technician at an IT company, police said. They were named as Diego Fasano, director of E-surv srl, which owns the spy software Exodus, and technical director Salvatore Ansani, believed to be the creator of the platform that inoculated the Trojan-horse style virus. Both were placed under house arrest. Police 'froze' some 80 terabytes of data belonging to Italian prosecutors in the probe, judicial sources said. Prosecutors requested the arrest of a third person but their request was turned down by a judge.