Pope remembers nun killed in Central African Republic

Vatican City, May 22 - Pope Francis at his weekly general audience Wednesday remembered a nun killed and decapitated in the Central African Republic on Monday. The headless body of Spanish nun Ines Nieves Sancho, 77, was found in the village of Nola near Berberati. "I'd like to remember with you," the pope told his audience, "Sister Ines Nieves Sancho, 77, an educator of poor girls for decades, barbarically killed in central Africa right in the place where she taught the girls to sew". He described her as "one more woman who gave her life for Jesus in the service of the poor. "Let us pray together," the pope told French-speaking faithful. The reasons for the nun's murder are unknown and no one has so far claimed responsibility for it.