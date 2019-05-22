Govt can't keep on like this says Giorgetti

Rome, May 22 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Wednesday that the government cannot continue if the two coalition partners, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), keep rowing with each other like they have in recent weeks. "If we're going to have a government of change, it has to do things, not live in a state of stalemate," Giorgetti, a League party bigwig, told a news conference at the foreign press association in Rome. "I say this after weeks in which the government has had problems. "I'm not accusing anyone, least of all the premier, but it's not possible to go on like this, without harmony. "That harmony must be regained, otherwise there's no going forward". Giorgetti caused controversy this week when he suggested Premier Giuseppe Conte was not impartial and favoured the M5S.