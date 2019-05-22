Young woman gang raped near Rome's Stadio Olimpico

Rome, May 22 - Prosecutors have opened an investigation after a 21-year-old Ethiopian woman said she was raped by three people near the city's Stadio Olimpico in the early hours of Sunday, sources said Wednesday. The woman reported the attack and was taken to hospital, where doctors found evidence of sexual violence, according to the sources. She is said to have met one of the assailants inside a night club in the area. The attack allegedly took place outside, near the club.