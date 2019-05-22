Father suspected of killing 2-yr-old detained (2)

Milan, May 22 - Police on Wednesday detained Aljich Rhustic, a 25-year-old man suspected of killing his two-year-old son in a Milan apartment, sources said. Rhustic, who was born in Florence and has Croatian roots, is thought to have called the emergency services but, when they arrived, he was no longer in the apartment. Paramedics were unable to do anything for the boy, whose body showed clear signs of violence, the sources said. The child's mother, a 23-year-old Croatian, was at home when the police arrived.