Stop making unachievable promises says Confindustria

Rome, May 22 - Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia bemoaned the state of the Italian economy on Wednesday and called on the nation's political class to stop making unachievable promises and get down to work. "It is necessary to stop having rifts over promises that cannot be kept and for everyone to concentrate on what to do," Boccia told the annual assembly of the industrial employers' confederation. "The country is not moving forward with the necessary thrust. "The words of those who govern are never neutral. They influence the decisions of investors, entrepreneurs, families. "Words that produce a lack of confidence are against the national interest".