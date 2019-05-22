Some League members miss Berlusconi alliance - Di Maio

Rome, May 22 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he suspects some members of the League, his coalition government partner, miss being in alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party. "I think a part of the League is nostalgic for the (past centre-right coalition) governments with Berlusconi," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told Radio Anch'io ahead of this week's European elections. He added that he was not sure whether the League was seeking votes in the upcoming election to have a greater voice in Europe or to strengthen its domestic position to cause a "government crisis". "I'm in favour of the government," he added. "We have been loyal and we envision a second phase for the executive to boost the middle class".