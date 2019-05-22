One dead after coach overturns near Siena

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park
Monteriggioni
22 Maggio 2019
Monteriggioni, May 22 - One person is dead and several are injured after a coach overturned on Wednesday on a motorway in the area of Monteriggioni, near Siena, highways agency ANAS said. The bus is said to have been carrying Russian tourists. It ended up resting on its right side and some people are said to be trapped inside. Firefighters and police are on the scene.
