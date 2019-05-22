Axing Renzi's 80-euro bonus not on govt's agenda - Salvini

Rome, May 22 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the government does not intend to axe the 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners introduced by a past centre-left government headed by ex-premier Matteo Renzi. "It's not on the agenda," League leader Salvini told Mediaset television when asked about the possibility of eliminating the bonus. "I'm in government not to take away, but to give". On Tuesday Economy Minister Giovanni Tria criticised the Renzi bonus and seemed to suggest it could be ditched.