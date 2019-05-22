Two-year-old killed in Milan, manhunt for father

Milan, May 22 - Police are trying to track down the father of a two-year-old boy who was found dead in an apartment in a suburb on the west of Milan, sources said on Wednesday. The father, a 25-year-old Italian, called the emergency services but when they arrived he was no longer in the apartment. Paramedics were unable to do anything for the boy, whose body showed clear signs of violence, the sources said. The child's mother, a 23-year-old Croatian, was at home when the police arrived.