TAR annuls Riace exclusion from SPRAR system

Reggio Calabria, May 21 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Calabria on Tuesday annulled the exclusion of the town of Riace from the SPRAR system of protection for refugees and asylum seekers. Riace filed an appeal from Deputy Mayor Giuseppe Gervasi on January 1. The mayor of Riace, Doemico 'Mimmo' Lucano, has been suspended amid an investigation into allegedly abetting illegal immigration. Lucano hailed the TAR decision, saying the town's exclusion from the system had been "uncalled for". Lucano had been widely praised for Riace's model of integration and was named one of Fortune magazine's 50 greatest world leaders in 2016. More recently, leftwing MPs have put forward Riace for the Nobel peace prize. Last month the suspended mayor said he looked set to face another trial regarding his administration's management of migrants in the southern town after prosecutors in Locri notified him that they have wrapped up a probe into alleged fraud and false public statements. Lucano had already been indicted along with 26 other people in the separate case into allegedly abetting illegal immigration through arranged marriages and other means. That trial will start on June 11 in Locri. In March the supreme Cassation Court ruled that Lucano's ban from returning to Riace should be annulled, saying that there was no evidence to back allegations of fraud or organizing arranged marriages. However, that decision did not wipe out charges over other alleged irregularities relating to the treatment of migrants. Lucano's administration of the small town in the southern region of Calabria has been frequently lauded by commentators for the way migrants were integrated into the local community and made a positive contribution to it. Lucano was first put under house arrest in October in relation to allegations of aiding illegal immigration. The arrest warrant, executed by finance police, also referred to alleged wrongdoing over the direct assignment of trash-collection services without a public tender. Lucano's partner, Tesfahun Lemlem, was accused of the same charges and, like Lucano, was banned from living in the Riace area.