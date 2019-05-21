Investments to be outside 3% limit - Di Maio

Rome, May 21 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday the M5S would propose leaving "productive and social investments" out of the European Union's 3% deficit-to-GDP limit. "This will enable us to do a pact for sustainable growth with Europe," he said in presenting the second phase of the self-styled 'government of change'. It would enable Italy to free up more resources "to reduce the tax wedge and labour costs". He said the M5S would "propose superseding the stability pact in Europe, also via our commissioner and in parliament."