M5S speaks with actions, more than others says Di Maio

Rome, May 21 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) speaks with actions, more than others, leader Luigi Di Maio said in presenting "phase two" of the government's action with all the M5S ministers on Tuesday. "The M5S ministers' team I think is the one that more than any other party can speak of actions," he said. "Nine measures out of 10 passed by the government are all signed by the M5S. "We are ready to work another four years as we have worked hard up till now".