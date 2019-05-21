Soccer: Deschamps says not interested in Juve job

Rome, May 21 - France coach Didier Deschamps said Tuesday he is not interested in taking over at Juventus from Massimiliano Allegri who has left after five scudetti in as many years but a failure to win the Champions League. "My spirit and energies are focused on qualification for the next European championship, even if I'm pleased to be spoken of in connection with great clubs," he told a press conference. "As of today my future is clear, marked and precise: and it is linked to the French national team".