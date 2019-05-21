TAR annuls Riace exclusion from SPRAR system

Giovedì 23 Maggio 2019 | 10:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

 
Brescia
Teacher kills self at school

Teacher kills self at school

 
Florence
Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

 
Rome
Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

 
Rome
Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

 
Rome
'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

 
Rome
Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

 
Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Sandrini freed in Syria

 
Milan
Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

 
Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Sandrini freed in Syria

 
Rome
Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercatoDe Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercato: De Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLo studio
Servizi pubblici: Foggia ultima in Italia

Servizi pubblici: Foggia ultima in Italia

 
BatLa bomba
Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

 
Barisud-est barese
Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

 
TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

 
MateraL'idea
Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

 
LecceÈ in prognosi riservata
Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

 
BrindisiDopo la denuncia
Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

 
PotenzaL'operazione
GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

 

i più letti

Nordbarese: due scosse di terremoto, sisma avvertito anche a Bari

Terremoto in Puglia, trema la Bat. Paura e scuole chiuse FOTO
Trani, crolla timpano chiesa FOTO

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

«Fascista!»: a Lecce cori e proteste contro il comizio di Salvini

I cori contro Salvini: a Lecce «Fascista!» e a Bari: «Vaff...»

Reggio Calabria

TAR annuls Riace exclusion from SPRAR system

Mayor Lucano facing trial June 11 for helping illegal migrants

TAR annuls Riace exclusion from SPRAR system

Reggio Calabria, May 21 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Calabria on Tuesday annulled the exclusion of the town of Riace from the SPRAR system of protection for refugees and asylum seekers. Riace filed an appeal from Deputy Mayor Giuseppe Gervasi on January 1. The mayor of Riace, Doemico 'Mimmo' Lucano, has been suspended amid an investigation into allegedly abetting illegal immigration. Lucano had been widely praised for Riace's model of integration and was named one of Fortune magazine's 50 greatest world leaders in 2016. More recently, leftwing MPs have put forward Riace for the Nobel peace prize. Last month the suspended mayor said he looked set to face another trial regarding his administration's management of migrants in the southern town after prosecutors in Locri notified him that they have wrapped up a probe into alleged fraud and false public statements. Lucano had already been indicted along with 26 other people in the separate case into allegedly abetting illegal immigration through arranged marriages and other means. That trial will start on June 11 in Locri. In March the supreme Cassation Court ruled that Lucano's ban from returning to Riace should be annulled, saying that there was no evidence to back allegations of fraud or organizing arranged marriages. However, that decision did not wipe out charges over other alleged irregularities relating to the treatment of migrants. Lucano's administration of the small town in the southern region of Calabria has been frequently lauded by commentators for the way migrants were integrated into the local community and made a positive contribution to it. Lucano was first put under house arrest in October in relation to allegations of aiding illegal immigration. The arrest warrant, executed by finance police, also referred to alleged wrongdoing over the direct assignment of trash-collection services without a public tender. Lucano's partner, Tesfahun Lemlem, was accused of the same charges and, like Lucano, was banned from living in the Riace area.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati