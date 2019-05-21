Jesus' peace like calm of sea - pope

Vatican City, May 21 - The peace of Jesus is like the calm of a deep sea, Pope Francis said at a Mass in the Vatican on Tuesday. In his homily during Mass at the Casa Santa Marta, Francis reflected on the gift of peace promised by Christ to His Apostles as He prepared to leave them. "That peace does not come from the world, but from the Holy Spirit," the pontiff said. "It remains during trials, and even gives us courage to go forward with a smile in our hearts."