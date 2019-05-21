Tria says family package funding is 'unidentified'

Rome, May 21 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that he did not know where the government was going to find the budget coverage for a one-billion-euro package of measures proposed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to help families. He said that it was too early to tell whether the government would have extra cash because it is not spending as much as it had expected to finance the 'citizenship wage' basic income. "We don't know what this billion euros is," Tria told State broadcaster RAI. "We won't know whether we are spending less than forecast (on the basic income) until the end of the year. "At the moment the coverage has not been identified". M5S sources said this was not the case. "It's curious that Minister Tria says there is a lack of financial coverage when the head of (pensions and social security agency) INPS has certified that there is a billion euros," the sources said.