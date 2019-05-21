Giovedì 23 Maggio 2019 | 10:36

Rome
Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Brescia
Teacher kills self at school

Florence
Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

Rome
Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

Rome
Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

Rome
'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

Rome
Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Milan
Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Rome
Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercatoDe Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

FoggiaLo studio
Servizi pubblici: Foggia ultima in Italia

BatLa bomba
Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

Barisud-est barese
Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

MateraL'idea
Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

LecceÈ in prognosi riservata
Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

BrindisiDopo la denuncia
Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

PotenzaL'operazione
GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

Nordbarese: due scosse di terremoto, sisma avvertito anche a Bari

Terremoto in Puglia, trema la Bat. Paura e scuole chiuse FOTO
Trani, crolla timpano chiesa FOTO

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

«Fascista!»: a Lecce cori e proteste contro il comizio di Salvini

Vatican City

Vatican anti-money laundering cases sharply down

From 150 in 2017 to 56 in 2018

Vatican City, May 21 - Reports of Vatican anti-money laundering cases down fell to 56 in 2018 from 150 in 2017, 207 in 2016, and 544 in 2015, the Holy See's Financial Information Authority (AIF) said Tuesday. AIF's annual report said this was a sign of progress against money laundering. Cases reported to the Vatican's promoter of justice rose slightly, from eight in 2017 to 11 in 2018, but this was still well down on the 24 of 2016 and the 22 of 2015. As for preventive measures, AIF said, there were three suspensions of transactions or operations, for a total of 422,077 euros, and two freezings of accounts, funds and other economic resources, for a total of 2,362,725.33 euros. "The path we are walking upon has become a well-paved and well-regulated one," AIF President RenéBrülhart told a press conference, according to Vatican News. He said the Vatican has made several significant achievements regarding financial transparency, including the implementation of a regulatory framework and an improved reporting system. The AIF carries out a two-fold function of supervisory authority and financial intelligence within the Holy See. A General Risk Assessment for 2018 assessed a "low-medium level of risk" for money-laundering and a "low level of risk" for financing of terrorism, according to the annual report. It also notes that 11 reports were sent to the Vatican's Office of the Promoter of Justice for further investigation. One of these instances resulted in the first conviction for self-laundering, pronounced by the Tribunal of the Vatican City State. The AIF exchanged information 488 times with its counterparts in foreign jurisdictions. The Director of the AIF, Tommaso Di Ruzza, said international cooperation is an important part of the Authority's work. In 2018, the Vatican completed the process of adhering to the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA. The move is step in the direction of financial transparency, according to Mr. Brülhart. "The concrete impact of that is that there is even more transparency on payments. It's faster but it's also cheaper," he said. The Vatican also registered its own SWIFT code (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), making its banking system more visible in the area of financial services.

