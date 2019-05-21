Vatican anti-money laundering cases sharply down

Vatican City, May 21 - Reports of Vatican anti-money laundering cases down fell to 56 in 2018 from 150 in 2017, 207 in 2016, and 544 in 2015, the Holy See's Financial Information Authority (AIF) said Tuesday. AIF's annual report said this was a sign of progress against money laundering. Cases reported to the Vatican's promoter of justice rose slightly, from eight in 2017 to 11 in 2018, but this was still well down on the 24 of 2016 and the 22 of 2015. As for preventive measures, AIF said, there were three suspensions of transactions or operations, for a total of 422,077 euros, and two freezings of accounts, funds and other economic resources, for a total of 2,362,725.33 euros. "The path we are walking upon has become a well-paved and well-regulated one," AIF President RenéBrülhart told a press conference, according to Vatican News. He said the Vatican has made several significant achievements regarding financial transparency, including the implementation of a regulatory framework and an improved reporting system. The AIF carries out a two-fold function of supervisory authority and financial intelligence within the Holy See. A General Risk Assessment for 2018 assessed a "low-medium level of risk" for money-laundering and a "low level of risk" for financing of terrorism, according to the annual report. It also notes that 11 reports were sent to the Vatican's Office of the Promoter of Justice for further investigation. One of these instances resulted in the first conviction for self-laundering, pronounced by the Tribunal of the Vatican City State. The AIF exchanged information 488 times with its counterparts in foreign jurisdictions. The Director of the AIF, Tommaso Di Ruzza, said international cooperation is an important part of the Authority's work. In 2018, the Vatican completed the process of adhering to the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA. The move is step in the direction of financial transparency, according to Mr. Brülhart. "The concrete impact of that is that there is even more transparency on payments. It's faster but it's also cheaper," he said. The Vatican also registered its own SWIFT code (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), making its banking system more visible in the area of financial services.