Bari among best Europe destinations - Lonely Planet

Rome, May 21 - The Puglia city of Bari is among the best destinations in Europe, Lonely Planet said in its 2019 guide published online Tuesday (www.lonelyplanetitalia.it). Bari came fifth in the standings with the following description: "from the once-rundown port, which rises on Italy's heel, you can enjoy the renaissance that has taken place over the last decade. "The renewed historic centre is the heart, where closed shops have been reopened as well as cultural spaces from the elegant Teatro Piccinni to the historical hotels such as the Oriente, once forgotten, without forgetting the Teatro Margherita, built on Art Nouveau-style stilts and today turned into an extraordinary artistic space. "Thanks to a lively night life, a boost in security on the streets and cleaner beaches, Baris is returning to the fore". The list was led by Slovakia's breathtaking Alti Tatra landscape, followed by Madrid in second spot and Iceland's newly inaugurated Arctic Coast Way in third. The Shetland Islands were fourth.