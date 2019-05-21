Vatican anti-money laundering cases sharply down

Vatican City, May 21 - Reports of Vatican anti-money laundering cases down fell to 56 in 2018 from 150 in 2017, 207 in 2016, and 544 in 2015, the Holy See's Financial Information Authority (AIF) said Tuesday. AIF's annual report said this was a sign of progress against money laundering. Cases reported to the Vatican's promoter of justice rose slightly, from eight in 2017 to 11 in 2018, but this was still well down on the 24 of 2016 and the 22 of 2015. As for preventive measures, AIF said, there were three suspensions of transactions or operations, for a total of 422,077 euros, and two freezings of accounts, funds and other economic resources, for a total of 2,362,725.33 euros.