Dad killer 'acted in self defence'

Giovedì 23 Maggio 2019 | 10:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park

 
Brescia
Teacher kills self at school

Teacher kills self at school

 
Florence
Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

Man cited for writing love messages below Vasari Corridor

 
Rome
Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

Assassinated judges' anti-mafia efforts 'continuing'

 
Rome
Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

Priests, nuns, archbishop scammed

 
Rome
'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis - Italian study

 
Rome
Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

Culture min asks Getty for 4 works besides Lysippus

 
Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Sandrini freed in Syria

 
Milan
Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

Ex Finmeccanica chief Orsi cleared of graft charge

 
Rome
Sandrini freed in Syria

Sandrini freed in Syria

 
Rome
Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

Sandrini released in Syria say militia (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercatoDe Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

Bari, 10 milioni di euro per il mercato: De Laurentiis vuole crescere in fretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLo studio
Servizi pubblici: Foggia ultima in Italia

Servizi pubblici: Foggia ultima in Italia

 
BatLa bomba
Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

Barletta, paura per ordigno bellico in mare

 
Barisud-est barese
Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

Xylella, da osservatorio regionale nuova mappa aree a rischio

 
TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

Ex Ilva, Usb minaccia azioni legali su graduatorie esuberi

 
MateraL'idea
Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

Matera 2019: mille studenti in marcia per la «Cultura»

 
LecceÈ in prognosi riservata
Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

Nardò, esplode distributore di bevande: grave operaio 23enne

 
BrindisiDopo la denuncia
Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

Erchie, picchia e minaccia la moglie per anni: arrestato

 
PotenzaL'operazione
GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

GdF, a Lauria scoperti 5 lavoratori in nero

 

i più letti

Nordbarese: due scosse di terremoto, sisma avvertito anche a Bari

Terremoto in Puglia, trema la Bat. Paura e scuole chiuse FOTO
Trani, crolla timpano chiesa FOTO

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Martina Franca: torna nella casa vacanze e trova un occupante e lavori in corso

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Prima notte di nozze: Alessia Macari e bomber Foggia Kragl litigano, arriva la polizia

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

Bari, la voce di Giorgia fa tremare il PalaFlorio. Sfiorata rissa sul finale

«Fascista!»: a Lecce cori e proteste contro il comizio di Salvini

I cori contro Salvini: a Lecce «Fascista!» e a Bari: «Vaff...»

Rome

Dad killer 'acted in self defence'

Woman, 19, stopped umpteenth episode of domestic violence

Dad killer 'acted in self defence'

Rome, May 21 - A 19-year-old Italian woman who killed her 41-year-old father amid his umpteenth episode of domestic abuse against her and her mother near Rome at the weekend acted in self defence, prosecutors said Tuesday. She was therefore released from house arrest. "At the moment the girl is under investigation for culpable excess of self defence but it is (likely) that in the next two weeks we may ask the preliminary investigations judge to shelve the case because the girl, according to what we have found, acted to defend herself," said Tivoli chief prosecutor Francesco Menditto. Deborah Sciacquatori hit her father Lorenzo over the head at Monterotondo to stop him attacking her mother and herself, the prosecutor said. Before hitting him, the woman said "Dad, stop, don't do anything else," according to witnesses of the row, the prosecutor said. Then, after striking him, she said "don't leave me, I love you", the witnesses have told prosecutors, Menditto said. "These words have been confirmed by witnesses to the fight," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati