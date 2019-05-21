EU bans single-use plastic

Brussels, May 21 - The European Council on Tuesday banned single-use plastic like plates, cutlery and drinking straws starting in 2021. Sticks for balloons and cotton buds will also be banned, according to the directive formally adopted today. Member States also pledged to reach 90% in collecting plastic bottles by 2029. Plastic bottles must have recycled content of at least 25% by 2025 and at least 30% by 2030, the directive says. The new rules "are a great first step towards turning the page," said Greenpeace Europe. Italian farmers group Coldiretti said one Italian in four has already stopped using single-use plastic.