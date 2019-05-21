League appeals after Radio Radicale rescue bid rejected

Rome, May 21 - The League has presented an appeal after an amendment to the government's growth decree that would have extended Radio Radicale's public funding contract was declared inadmissible, sources said on Tuesday. The contract elapses today and Radio Radicale Director Alessio Falconio has said that, unless the convention with the government for its coverage of parliamentary debates is extended, they will have to stop paying their staff. Last month, the government, which the League supports, announced that it would not renew the contract Media Undersecretary Vito Crimi said the historic Radical Party broadcaster had provided a service for 25 years without having to go through any competitive tender or evaluation of the service's value. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has presented a similar appeal against the inadmissibility ruling, the sources said. PD MP Roberto Giachetti was admitted to hospital Monday on the 83rd hour of a hunger strike against the threatened closure of the radio station.