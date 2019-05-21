Giovedì 23 Maggio 2019 | 10:39

Rome
Brescia
Florence
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Rome
Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLo studio
BatLa bomba
Barisud-est barese
TarantoTaranto
MateraL'idea
LecceÈ in prognosi riservata
BrindisiDopo la denuncia
PotenzaL'operazione
Milan

Duty of memory base for future co-existence-Mattarella

Visits Shoah Memorial in Milan

Duty of memory base for future co-existence-Mattarella

Milan, May 21 - The duty of memory is the basis for future co-existence, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday visiting the Milan Shoah Memorial. "As much as has been read and seen, every moment of this kind is strongly involving and impressive," he said. "The abyss of evil is unimaginable and the duty of memory is the basis for the future, for the co-existence of the future". During his visit, which lasted about three quarters of an hour, the head of State saw the most significant places of the Memorial - the wall of indifference, the witness rooms, the wall of names and the plaques of the convoys, the platforms of deportations - and also got onto one of the freight carriages that made up the convoys of the deported Jews. This latter was "the place where the impact is strongest," said the president of the Memorial foundation, Roberto Jarach. Jarach underscored that Mattarella was the first Italian president to visit the Memorial since it was opened in a space at Milan's central rail station. photo: Mattarella with Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre

