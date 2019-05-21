Migrant bites cop's finger off

Former Casamonica crime family villa to become park
Turin
21 Maggio 2019
Turin, May 21 - A 23-year-old Nigerian undocumented Migrant bit a policeman's finger off to stop him identifying him in Turin on Tuesday. The man, already known to police, but off the tip of the cop's ring finger. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said he was following the case and the migrant could be deported.
