Dad killer 'acted in self defence'

Rome, May 21 - A 19-year-old Italian woman who killed her 41-year-old father amid his umpteenth episode of domestic abuse against her and her mother near Rome at the weekend acted in self defence, prosecutors said Tuesday. "At the moment the girl is under investigation for culpable excess of self defence but it is (likely) that in the next two weeks we may ask the preliminary investigations judge to shelve the case because the girl, according to what we have found, acted to defend herself," said Tivoli chief prosecutor Francesco Menditto. Deborah Sciacquatori hit her father Lorenzo over the head at Monterotondo to stop him attacking her mother and herself, the prosecutor said. Before hitting him, the woman said "Dad, stop, don't do anything else," according to witnesses of the row, the prosecutor said. Then, after striking him, she said "don't leave me, I love you", the witnesses have told prosecutors, Menditto said. "These words have been confirmed by witnesses to the fight," he said.