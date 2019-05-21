Di Maio tells League that govt contract won't be revised

Rome, May 21 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that his coalition partners in the League can forget it if they want to revise the contract of government they signed last year. He also blasted Cabinet Secretary and League member Giancarlo Giorgetti's suggestion that Premier Giuseppe Conte is not impartial but, of the two coalition partners, he favours the M5S. "(There should be no revision of the contract) unless this becomes the week to put the premier's position in doubt," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told an ANSA Forum ahead of this week's European elections. "Yesterday's attack (on Conte) was either gratuitous or strategic and there's something they are not telling us". Di Maio and fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini have frequently crossed swords in recent weeks with tension getting higher as the European elections approach. Nevertheless, Di Maio stressed that "I think that we should keep going with this (government) team".